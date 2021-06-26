One more suspect held from Haryana in ATM heist case

Chennai :

A senior police officer said the second accused Virendar was picked up from Haryana with the help of local police and was being brought to the city. Meanwhile, Amir Harsh was grilled by police to ascertain the modus operandi of the fraud. Preliminary inquiries revealed that they reached Chennai in five groups to carry out the loot from cash-withdrawal-cum-deposit machines after learning about the technical defect in the machines. In some of the CCTV footage retrieved from the ATMs, the man accompanying Amir Harsh has been confirmed as Virendar.





“The gang reached the city and hired the vehicles -- both two-wheelers and cars -- to visit the ATM kiosks to carry out the loot. We have established where the gang stayed and where the vehicles were hired from,” said the official. The gang managed to withdraw up to Rs 60 lakh from different ATMs across the city from June 15 to 18 and returned to their village in Haryana after complaints of money theft were reported in the media.