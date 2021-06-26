16-yr-old tribal girl gang-raped, filmed by trio, one arrested

Chennai :

Search is on to nab his absconding friends. According to police, three months ago a tribal couple residing at Perumber Kandigai near Maduranthagam went to the forest area to cut the trees leaving their 16-year-old daughter alone in their hut. During that time one Surya (25) and Chinrasu (22) barged into the hut and raped the minor girl. Later, they called their friend Vijayakumar (35), a lorry driver over the phone and he too joined them.





Later, three of them together raped the girl and also took a video of it on their mobile phone. They threatened that the video would become viral if she informed her parents. Recently, the girl became pregnant and when enquired, she narrated the incident to the parents who approached Melmaruvathur police station. Police registered a case and arrested lorry driver Vijayakumar. Search is on to nab the other two. Meanwhile, Chengalpattu police arrested a 24-year-old history-sheeter who kidnapped and raped a minor girl on Friday. A wage worker from Palaveli filed a complaint that his 17-year-old daughter was missing for the past two days and that he suspects local history-sheeter Vignesh behind this.





On Friday, police arrested Vignesh and found he had kidnapped and locked up the girl in a room in his village after raping her. The police arrested Vignesh under Pocso Act and remanded him in judicial custody.