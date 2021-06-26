24-year-old held under Pocso Act for impregnating minor relative

Villivakkam all-women police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly sexually exploiting and impregnating his relative, a 15-year-old girl.
Chennai: The girl’s parents from Villivakkam came to know about the sexual exploitation after they admitted their minor daughter to the Institute of Child Health and Hospital after she complained of vomiting on Thursday and the medical team found her four months pregnant. Police inquiry found the accused had secretly married her in a place of worship in February. In another incident, at Koyambedu, a 56-year-old autorickshaw driver who allegedly tried to misbehave with a nine-year-old girl was caught by the public and handed over to police. The suspect Muralidharan has been arrested under Pocso Act.
