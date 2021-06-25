No need to panic on delta plus variant, vaccines likely to work against it, say experts

Chennai :

With one case of delta plus variant of COVID-19 being found in Chennai, the public health experts stress on increasing the surveillance and testing as there are risks of increased transmission in variants. Meanwhile, state health department officials say that currently there are no positive cases of delta plus variant in Tamil Nadu.





"Currently, there is no change in the treatment protocol as the medication response is equal to the regular COVID-19 protocol. The vaccines are able to generate immune response against the variant. There are no changes in the testing protocol as the delta plus variant can be arrested in the regular RT-PCR report. However, the monitoring of mutants and variants for any resistance and changes to treatment is necessary. The contact tracing of the person testing positive to the variant is necessary so that all the cases can be reported immediately," said public health expert Dr K Kolandaisamy.





However, experts say that there is a need of increased surveillance and contract-tracing of these cases as these variants are being found to have the potential of faster transmission. Virologist Jacob John says that the mutations can lead to different variants and these can lead to more number of cases of these variants. However, the nature of these variants needs to be studied.





"There is no change in protocol unless there is a new strain of the virus. The vaccine effectiveness needs to be studied but initially so far, the vaccines have proven effective against variant. mRNA vaccine induces very high immune response so they are useful against delta variant, so this is expected to prevent against all variants. There might be a need of a booster dose to prevent against new variants," said senior virologist Dr Jacob John.





While there is no significant increase in prevalence currently and World Health Organisation continues to track these cases, the delta variants are found to have an increased risk of transmission and affectiveness of the vaccines against COVID-19 delta variants are also being studied.





The director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam said that currently there are no positive cases of delta plus variant and the only case of a 32-year-old female who tested positive for this variant was followed up. The contract tracing of the case was done thoroughly and no positive cases were reported," he said.