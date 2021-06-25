Fruit prices fall again by 20 per cent

Chennai :

Fruits prices continue to fall by 20 per cent at Koyambedu wholesale market, as they are seeing a dip in their sale for the past two weeks. Meanwhile, the vegetable price remains stable, and expecting the prices to decrease, as the season for second crops will begin from July 1.





“Last week, the prices went down by 20 per cent, as there was no sale in the market, even after many relaxations were announced by the government in the lockdown. We were expecting the sale will be good in a week, but it remains the same, and the prices decreased by 20 per cent this week too. Only when all the departmental stores, malls, and marriages are happening the business at the fruit market will normalize,” said S Dhanasekar, Secretary, Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Merchants’ Association.





“We are unable to pay salary for workers at the market, who are dependent on daily income. Usually, during mango season the prices would be more than Rs 50, but this time it has reduced drastically and now it is been sold for Rs 20 – Rs 25 per kg,” he added.





Currently, pomegranate sold for Rs 50- Rs 80 per kg, pineapple for Rs 30 per kg, orange for Rs 50 per kg, grapes sold for Rs 25 per kg, sweet lime for Rs 70 per kg.





Despite the sale has increased by 20 per cent at the vegetable market, the vegetable prices remain stable this week. P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association said that as the season for the second crop begins from July 1, all the vegetable prices might increase by 10 per cent.





Beans sold for Rs 70 per kg, carrot and broad beans for Rs 30-Rs 40 per kg, beetroot for Rs 20-Rs 25 per kg, cabbage Rs 10 per kg, onions, tomatoes, and potatoes are sold for Rs 15-Rs 20 per kg.