Asymptomatic patients develop symptoms after recovery

Chennai :

As per the report titled 'Rapid needs assessment for post COVID symptoms', among those who remained asymptomatic during the active has of infection, 4 per cent reported symptoms after recovery.





Meanwhile, almost one in four (24 per cent) recovered persons reported at least one of the symptoms. During the study, conducted by Dr Rubesh Kumar, consultant, ICMR-NIE, as many as 1,001 recovered persons were followed through telephonic interview.





Persistent symptoms, which is termed as 'long-haul COVID-19' would last beyond 12 weeks.





"Persistent symptoms were higher among the age group of 45-59 years (40 per cent), followed by 30-44 years (24 per cent). "Post COVID symptoms were significantly higher among those hospitalized than those under home isolation, and also higher among those required oxygen therapy than those did not. Almost 86 per cent of the recovered individuals did not find any differences between pre-COVID and post-COVID period. They reported that are carrying out their day-to-day activities with the same intensity," the report said.





A Chennai corporation official said that the study results would help provide post-COVID care to the recovered patients. As per the present norms, patients under home quarantine and COVID care centers are considered recovered after 14 days of isolation.