Camps for Covaxin second doses extended in Chennai

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation has extended the special camps for administering Covaxin second doses to the persons who had taken the first dose for two days.





According to the civic body press release, the special camps for Covaxin second doses would be conducted till Saturday.





Chennai Corporation organized two-day special camps in the city for Covaxin second doses on Wednesday and Thursday. At the special camps, as many as 8,880 persons took their second doses.





"Persons, who have completed 28 days after taking the Covaxin first doses can take their second doses at the special camps. Measures have been taken through the zonal offices to contact residents awaiting second doses and intimate them about the camps," the release added.





Camps are being held at 45 mass vaccination camps and 19 urban community health centers. The civic body has released the location of the centers and the number of doses allocated to each of the 64 centers.





As many as 17,300 Covaxin doses have been allocated to the centers on Friday. Apart from Covaxin doses, Covishield, including first doses and second doses are also given at the centers.





Residents can book a time slot for getting Covishield doses as the civic body allocated doses for persons coming through online as well as coming straight to the centers.





Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation imposed a penalty of Rs. 30,000 against an owner of a marriage hall and organiser of the function for violating COVID-19 protocols on Thursday. Already, the civic body collected Rs. 11,000 as penalty from 6 marriages halls.





Owners of the marriage halls and organisers have been directed to e-register the details about the events.