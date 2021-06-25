Kolathur dacoity bid triggered by jealous fellow vendor, 4 held

Chennai :

This was revealed after police secured four suspects on Thursday. The accused were identified as B Vijayakumar (26) and M Madhan (25) of Kallikuppam; R Vijay (25) and R Sunil (19) of Padikuppam; G Kamalakannan (23); and M Shyam Prakash (23). Investigation revealed that victim Krishnan’s fellow vegetable vendor Kannisamy tipped the gang about the money kept in his house and that Krishnan’s wife and one of the daughters have isolated themselves in the three-storey building after contracting COVID.





However, their plan misfired as Krishnan’s son Sriranjan returned just in time when the gang was about to leave the house with the loot. Sriranjan, after spotting the gang members with gunny bags moving towards their car, hid and to gain the attention of the neighbours broke the windshield of the car with a heavy object. Scared gang members then fled the spot abandoning the booty. A special team secured the suspects with the help of CCTV footage and further investigation is on. A hunt has been launched for four more suspects.