10 textile shops in Kanchi sealed for flouting norms

The Kancheepuram municipal officials on Thursday sealed 10 textile shops which allowed people without following social distancing norms.
Chennai: As e-pass is not mandatory for travel in Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, people are rushing to Kancheepuram town to buy silk sarees. The locals said though the government is yet to allow big shops to function, the shopkeepers are allowing people through the backdoor and no social distancing norms are followed. Most of them were not even wearing a facemask. The Kancheepuram municipal officials who went for a surprise raid on Thursday morning sealed 10 shops that were kept open secretly and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 each on 26 shops for allowing more people inside at the same time. The municipal officials also collected fine from the people who did not wear a face mask
Conversations