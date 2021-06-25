Couple ends lives over debt, noosed pet dog escapes

A couple aged 55 and 49 committed suicide over mounting debt in Mandaveli on Wednesday, but their pet which they had noosed managed to flee and alerted the neighbours.
Chennai: The deceased R Loganathan and his wife Shanthi of AM Garden also messaged their close friends earlier in the day that they were resorting to the extreme step as they could not settle the debts. But it was too late before they read it, said police. Police said Loganathan was an auto driver and was also into the sale of used cars apart from distributing milk sachets in the locality. The couple did not have children and used to lend money after borrowing bulk sums from others. After the couple’s pet dog kept barking at the house from the street, neighbours entered the house since the doors were open and were shocked to find them hanging in different rooms. Abiramapuram police who rushed to the spot upon information retrieved a suicide note from the house in which Shanthi had elaborated on the money he had borrowed and given instructions to settle all of them by selling the house. The suicide note also said they tried to kill their pet dog, Sam, by hanging it after covering its head with a polythene bag and asked the neighbours to take care of it if they found him since he managed to flee the house.
