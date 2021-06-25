Court refuses suo motu intervention in farmer’s death due to cop assault

Chennai :

The division bench comprising Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice TV Thamilselvi made the observation after an advocate made a mention about an incident wherein a 40-year-old farmer Murugesan of Edapatti in Salem died after being beaten up by police at the Pappanaickenpatti check post. However, the bench while empathising with the said farmer’s death caused by the police, sought the advocate to file an appropriate petition in such regard for the court to take cognisance.





Also, on noting that the government has already paid solatium to the farmer’s family, the bench sought people to cooperate with law enforcers and not resort to quarrelling with them. It is said that the farmer who was stopped at the Pappanaickenpatti check post picked up a quarrel with the police, resulting in him being fatally beaten up by the Special SI Periyasamy. Thereafter, the Salem police registered a case and arrested the Special SI.