Techie working from home loses lakhs in share mkt, hangs self

Chennai :

The deceased Dharmaraj of DNGO Colony in Adambakkam was working in a private IT firm in Bengaluru and was working from home due to lockdown. Dharmaraj used to invest in the share market and has invested Rs 50 lakh in stocks. Recently, Dharmaraj suffered a huge loss following which he was dejected for the past few days. Police said for the last week Dharmaraj did not log in for office work and was not talking properly to anyone at home. On Wednesday morning, his family members noticed that his room was locked for a long time and on suspicion when they broke open the door was shocked to see Dharmaraj was hanging from the ceiling.





The Adambakkam police team who arrived at the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet government hospital. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.