Social media activist arrested again, slapped with more charges

Social media commentator Kishore K Swamy, arrested by city police for allegedly making defamatory remarks against political leaders a week ago has been arrested again based on a complaint by a media person.
Chennai: While he had already been booked under Sections 153, 505(1)(b) and 505(1)(c) based on a complaint by the DMK IT wing and remanded, two more sections 153A and 505 (2) of IPC have been slapped against him for targeting the journalist on religious lines. Kishore K Swamy was earlier arrested in 2019 on the charges of abusive tweets about women journalists and a separate case was registered against similar charges last year.
