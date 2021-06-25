MTC monthly season tickets valid till July 15

Metropolitan Transport Corporation on Thursday extended the validity of the monthly season ticket which allows passengers to travel between two particular stops issued in May till July 15. Also, passengers can purchase ‘Travel as you please’ (TAYP) pass till June 26.
Chennai: The monthly passes issued by MTC are valid for 30 days from the 16th of every month. The cost of the passes starts from Rs 320 to Rs 670. The passengers are allowed to travel in the ordinary and the express category buses while they have to pay Rs 11 to travel in deluxe services. “The passes which were issued from May 16 to June 15 could be used to travel till July 15 as per the orders of the transport minister,” an official release said. It said the passes were issued from the 1st of every month to the 22nd and as many as 40,000 passengers were using such pass. Transport Minister RS Rajakannappan had announced that the validity of the ‘Travel as you please’ monthly passes issued in May will be extended to July 15. “There has been a demand to extend the sale of the TAYP passes which is usually sold between 7th of every month and 22. The minister has ordered to extend the sales of the passes till 26th through 29 sale counters,” it said. It added that TAYP passes were purchased by as many as 1.4 lakh passengers, particularly, IT sector and private companies employees.
