Plea for Siddha care for virus via PDS outlets disposed of

The Madras High Court disposed of a petition seeking to provide a packet of Kabasura Kudineer free of cost to all ration card holders in the State till COVID-19 pandemic comes under control.
Chennai: Pointing out that the plea seeks a direction to the State to distribute some Ayush medicine that the petitioner perceives to be efficacious to resist the virus, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy before whom the plea came said: “At the end of the day, it would be a matter of policy and assessment of the efficacy of the product, based on scientific evidence, that should weigh with the State.” However, permitting the petitioner to make a direct representation to the Health Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, within a week, the bench sought the Health Secretary to consider the representation and communicate a reasoned decision to the petitioner within six weeks of the receipt of the representation. The petitioner Ayyaa, besides seeking supply of Kabasura Kudineer, had also sought the State to conduct at least 4,000 Siddha Medical camps throughout Tamil Nadu with registered Siddha medical practitioners by considering his representation sent on May 27 and June 1 as expeditiously as possible.
