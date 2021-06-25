Man dies a day after being picked up by city police

Chennai :

The Marina police on Tuesday arrested five men who were attempting the Molotov cocktail method using petrol filled bottles and hurling them at trees at a Nadukuppam playground. The arrested were Kamal and his friends Johnson, Karthick, Geethan and Akbar Ali (all from Triplicane). The police remanded them in judicial custody and they were sent to the Maduranthagam sub jail.





On Wednesday morning, however, Kamal was rushed to Maduranthagam GH in a critical state and he died. A Chennai police officer noted that the deceased had certain health issues, denying any allegations of police excess.