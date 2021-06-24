Direct Metro to reinstate 4 staff, CITU urges Labour Minister

Chennai :

“Four employees illegally sacked by the Metro should be reinstated. All penalties should be withdrawn and strike days should be declared as unpaid leave. All FIRs and criminal cases filed against strike supporters should also be cancelled,” Soundararajan demanded. Chennai Metro had dismissed four of its employees after they resorted to a flash strike on April 29.





According to the Labour Disputes Act, the deduction of 35 per cent other allowances and cancellation of 15 days paternity leave and 20 days half-day paid leave without notice should be restored along with a 15 per cent pay revision rate. The union also demanded that the Metro scrap contract and outsourcing of jobs as it goes against the reservation and the social justice policies. “The government should appoint permanent workers,” he said. “Though a government enterprise, Chennai Metro refuses to hold talks with TUs. It is a violation of the right to collective bargaining,” he added.