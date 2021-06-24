Mother kills girl, ends life

Chennai :

The deceased Uma (27) and her daughter Deepika were residents of Ullavur village. Uma was married to Murugan (33) who works with a private firm. The couple, over some misunderstanding, were not on talking terms though they were living together. Dejected over this, Uma, after Murugan left for work on Tuesday, mixed poison in tea and gave it to Deepika before consuming it.





Murugan returned home in the night and since there was no response broke open the door to find his wife and daughter lying dead with pesticide bottle nearby. Salavakkam police sent the bodies for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH and registered a case.