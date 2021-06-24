Man killed at his b’day party by 3 neighbours

Chennai :

The deceased Devendran (34) of Bakthavachalam Street in Anagaputhur, a lorry driver, was having his birthday on Tuesday. His family members had bought a cake and had invited neighbours Mohanraj (34), Mohalingam (33) and Prabakaran (36) for cutting it at around 9 pm. After the trio started to make fun of Devendran, his brother Munusammy asked them to behave. Soon they started arguing and began to attack each other.





Devendran, who suffered knife injuries, fell unconscious in a pool of blood and was rushed to Chromepet GH where he was declared dead. Shankar Nagar police visited the spot and arrested the trio who was hiding at a nearby lake bed. Police said the accused three were relatives and had issues with Devendran over the parking slot. All three were remanded in judicial custody.