Three major flyovers in city to get makeover

Chennai :

According to the civic body, apart from the Pantheon Road flyover, GK Moopanar Bridge in Alwarpet and Sardar Patel Road flyover in Adyar would also undergo improvement. “The projects will be taken up under the Singara Chennai 2.0 programme. We are planning to beautify the bridges as well as retrofit them with smart components. However, all components will be decided after the detailed project reports are finalised,” a Chennai Corporation official said.





The official added that empty spaces under the bridges would be beautified with dynamic lighting setups and greenery.





The civic body, however, is still awaiting a no-objection from the Public Works Department to construct a flyover along the Virugambakkam Canal connecting Natesan Nagar and Kaliamman Koil Street. The civic body completed the detailed project report for the flyover several months ago.





“Also, constructing bridges across Buckingham Canal connecting OMR and ECR could become unviable as we haven’t been able to proceed without acquiring private land as norms do not allow us to carry out the works with the available land,” the official said. Under the Smart City Mission, the civic body has created dynamic lighting at several bridges like Napier Bridge and other few bridges.