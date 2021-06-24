Gamer cheated in guise of charity, say complainants

Chennai :

“About 25 complainants appeared for inquiry and recorded their statements. Some of them alleged that he asked them to donate money by making some women talk about their health issues,” said an officer, claiming that there were video evidences. Officials said he could have paid a small sum to the woman and pocketed the rest of the donation. However, Madan denied the allegations during the interrogation when he was taken into custody for two days.





He was produced before the magistrate on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody for 15 days. Police said arresting his wife Kruthika made it easier for them to question Madan, as they have collected evidence from her phones and laptops. Meanwhile, cyber sleuths blocked Madan’s official Instagram account and posted advisory to his young followers as they had done on his YouTube channels.