Charred body: Woman was murdered, co-worker arrested

Chennai :

On Tuesday evening, Nolambur police received information that a charred body of a woman was found on the empty land near Nolambur service road. Police, who sent the body to Kilpauk MCH for post-mortem, retrieved a bag from the spot which had a corporation identity card in the name of M Revathi (34) of Sakthi Sai Ram Nagar, Vanagaram.





During the investigation, police found Revathi’s husband Murugan had complained to Maduravoyal police about his wife missing since Monday. Nolambur police, who registered a case, picked up J Thimmappa (24) of Telangana, driver of a garbage collection vehicle in Zone 11 where the deceased was also working on a contract basis. Police said the two were in a relationship though Revathi was already married and a mother of two.





“On June 16, they pledged Revathi’s five-sovereign chain for Rs 35,000 and shared the money. Both reported to work on Monday after five days, but the supervisor allegedly refused to take her back citing her absence. Revathi returned home and stepped out in the evening to meet Thimmappa near Maduravoyal flyover,” said police. Later, they rode on Thimmappa’s bike to the murder spot where a quarrel broke out as Revathi demanded her chain back. Infuriated Thimmappa slapped her and stuffed paper in her mouth after she cried out. “Later, he tied her hands with her shawl, slit her throat with a pocket knife and threw the body into bushes before setting it ablaze,” said police. While Thimmappa has been arrested, his two-wheeler has also been seized.





The residents had reported to the fire control room about a fire incident on Monday night and personnel from Maduravoyal station doused the fire. However, they failed to notice the charred body due to poor light, said police.