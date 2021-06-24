Rs 200 cr scam: Duo sells poramboke land back to govt for NH, remanded

Chennai :

The project has been in progress for the last 10 years and Revenue officials, to acquire land for the extension work, had paid around Rs 200 crore to more than 70 people. Last year, the officials found that Ashish Mehta, a businessman had created fake documents in benami names for the government’s poramboke land and sold them back to the government to claim the money.





The Sriperumbudur Tahsildar filed a complaint to the Kancheepuram SP and based on his orders the Kancheepuram Crime Branch police registered a case against Revenue Officer Narmada, former Sriperumbudur tahsildar Radhakrishnan, Tax officer Shanmugam, businessman Ashish Mehta and Selvam under seven IPC sections. On Wednesday, the police arrested the two main accused -- Ashish Mehta, who took Rs 30 crore in compensation and Selvam, who claimed Rs 3 crore in compensation using forged documents. They were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison. Further investigation is on to nab those who helped them in creating the fake documents.