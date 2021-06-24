Dejected over testing positive, man kills self

Chennai :

The deceased, Muthuraja, of Thanjavur, was working in a private factory at Oragadam and was staying with his friends in Salamangalam near Padappai. Two days ago, Muthuraja was not feeling well and when appeared for a test, it was confirmed that he was COVID infected.





Dejected over the infection, he stopped speaking to his friends while in quarantine. The police said Muthuraja arranging things for his sister’s wedding and was worried over how his family would manage without him.





On Tuesday evening, his friends noticed Muthuraja was missing. After a search, he was found hanging dead from a tree near the house. On information, the Manimangalam police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet government hospital. The police have registered a case.