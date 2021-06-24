Property tax reassessment drive launched sans notice, say owners

Chennai :

The Corporation was stealthily revising property tax for 2020-21 without serving notices to the residents about the increase or intimating about it. “The civic body has deliberately made it a quiet affair so as to suppress any criticism,” alleged T Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association in a representation to Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.





VS Jayaraman of the association said several members of the association noticed the hike in the property tax only when they checked online. “The civic body did not serve any notice to the residents. Even if the hike is pertaining to the reassessment of the under-assessed properties, the civic body should intimate property owners,” he said.





The association urged the Corporation to roll back the increase of tax effected for the period 2020-21 until the committee constituted by the State government submitted its report. After several residents complained about anomalies, the government had constituted the committee to study the lacuna in property tax hike that was implemented two years ago.





But a Corporation official said SMS intimations are being sent to the owners of buildings deemed as under-assessed at the time of reassessment. “Of the total 1.5 lakh under-assessed buildings identified during the GIS survey, reassessment has been completed for more than 50,000 buildings. Works are pending due to the pandemic,” the official added.





The civic body has managed to collect only around Rs 40 crore for the current financial year (2021-22) – less than 10 per cent of the target. “In the last three months (from April), we could collect only Rs 40 crore, which is very less as our target is to collect Rs 700 crore before September. Several commercial establishments are expecting a waiver, so they are delaying the payment,” said a field official.