Reach out to diff-abled across TN with COVID jab, not just city: HC

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, before whom a plea moved in this regard by Advocate M Karpagam came in this regard, said: “Based on a directive issued on June 7, a status report has been filed. The report, which runs to three pages, is completely vague and does not make any distinction between several classes of differently-abled, particularly those who are homebound and unable to go out.”





“It is hoped that a more detailed report will be filed by the State indicating how various categories of differently-abled people are proposed to be vaccinated, including those who are unable to leave their homes and in distant parts of the State,” the bench stressed.





Also, on noting that the report merely talks about vaccinating the differently-abled in Chennai, the court wondered the fate of those in distant places like The Nilgiris. “Even if it is for one person residing in a remote village, we must reach out to them,” Chief justice Banerjee said.





The bench also sought the State to append the comprehensive instructions in the status report that should be filed when the matter appears next on June 30.





The petitioner had submitted that the State had persons suffering from as many as 21 types of disabilities.