Power shutdown from 9 am today

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Thursday from 9 am to 1 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 1 pm if the work is completed.

TAMBARAM: Part of Madambakkam, Kovilambakkam Nanmangalam, 200-Feet Road, part of Radha Nagar, part of Rajakilpakkam, part of ETL, TNHB Colony, part of IAF, part of Mudichur, part of Pudhuthangal, part of Pallavaram.

PERAMBUR AGARAM: Jawahar Nagar, LOCO works, SRP south.

THIRU VI KA NAGAR: Ramamoorthy Colony, Ram Nagar, Vetri Nagar, SRP Koil St North, Thangavel st.

SIDCO NAGAR: MTH Road, Bharathy Nagar, Sivankoil Mada St and surrounding areas.

KOLATHUR: Thanigachalam Nagar, Ramalingam Colony, Kumaran Nagar, Vasu Nagar and surrounding areas.

SEMBIUM SENTHIL NAGAR: Canal Road, Balakrishna Nagar, Annai Theressa St, Ganesh Nagar, Senthil Nagar and surrounding areas.

MADHAVARAM: CMDA Trunk Terminal, Thattankulam Road, Seethapathy Nagar, part of MRH Road, Vadaperumbakkam, VOC St, Munusamy Nagar and surrounding areas.

ALAMATHY: Bangarapet, Kaniamman Nagar, Morai, TSP Camp, Veerapuram.

MYLAPORE: CSI Church, Rane Commercial Building, part of Devadi St, part of Kuchery Road, Part of Bazaar Road, Peters Road, Sardarjung Garden Tank St, Hussain Nagar, RK Mutt Road, North Mada St, Rutland Gate, KNK road, Pumphouse 1,2,3,4,5,55,56 and surrounding areas.

AVADI: Mathanakuppam, Kadappa Road, Puthagaram, Aandal Koil St, Perumal Nagar, Sekkadu Main Road, Mettu St, Reddy St and surrounding areas

THIRUMULLAIVOYAL: Greenfield, Venkatachalam Nagar, Kamalam Nagar, Thirumullaivoyal Colony, Mullai St, Jayaram Nagar, Oragadam society.

TONDAIRPET: NT Road, Veeraragavan Road, part of Fishing Harbour, Ashok Nagar, Desiyan Nagar, Irusappa St, Jothinagar, Madura Nagar, Kalaignar Nagar, Rajeshanmugam Nagar and surrounding areas.

NAPALAYAM: Sidco Industrial estate, Kulakarai, Ezhil Nagar, Semmanali and surrounding areas.

ADYAR: Kakkan colony, Sasthiri Nagar, ECR, Seetharam Nagar, VGP layout, Sivagamipuram, Palavakkam, Vijay Nagar, Guru Nanak College, Journalist Colony, MG Road and surrounding areas.

ATTHIPATTU: Atthipattu Pudhu Nagar, Cheppakkam, Mouthmedu, Kattupalli Industrial, Nandhiyambakkam, Karaiyanmedu and surrounding areas.

Ambattur: MTH Road, Chruch Road, Kamadenu St, Vellalar Street, Pudur, Teachers Colony and surrounding areas.

KK NAGAR: Bajanai Koil St, Anna Main Road, Thanthai Periyar St, Krishna St, Kamakodi Nagar, Palaniyappan Nagar and surrounding areas.

GUINDY: Madipakkam, Nandambakkam, Alandur, Ramapuram, Puzhuthivakkam, Moovarasampet, St, Thomas Mount, Guindy, Rajbhavan, Adambakkam, Nanganallur areas.

PORUR: Kundrathur, Poonamallee, Thiruneermalai Main Road, Thirumudivakkam, Ayyapathangal, Metha Nagar.

SHOLINGNALLUR: Sipcot, Pudupakkam,Ramappa Main Road, Thirumalai Nagar, Sapthagiri Nagar, Ezhil Nagar.