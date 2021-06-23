Residents complain no intimation before property tax reassessment

Chennai :

"The Chennai Corporation stealthily revises the property tax for the period 2020-2021. It has neither served the notices to the residents towards the increase nor has intimated about the same. It has deliberately made it a quiet affair so as to suppress any reprisal," T Nagar Residents' Welfare Association said in a representation to Chennai Corporation Commissioner.





VS Jayaraman of the association said that the several members of the association have noticed the hike in the property tax while checking the same online. "The civic body did not serve any notice to the residents. Even if the hike is pertaining to the reassessment of the underassessed properties, the civic body should intimate," he said.





The association urges the civic body to roll back the increase of tax effected for the period 2020-2021 until the committee submits its report. Several months ago, the government constituted a committee to study the lacuna in the property tax hike made two years ago after several residents complained about anomalies.





On the other hand, a Chennai Corporation official clarified SMS intimations are being sent to the owners of the underassessed buildings when their properties are reassessed. "Of the total 1.5 lakh underassesed buildings identified during the GIS survey, reassessment has been completed for over 50,000 buildings. Works are pending due to the pandemic," the official added.





Meanwhile, the civic body has collected only around Rs. 40 Crore for the current financial year 2021-2022. "In the last three months (from April), we could only collect Rs. 40 Crore, which is very less as our target is to collect Rs. 700 before September. Several commercial establishments are waiting for waiver, so they are delaying the payment," another field official said.