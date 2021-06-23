Charred body of woman found in Nolambur

Chennai :

TRIGGER WARNING: THIS CONTENT MAY CAUSE EMOTIONAL DISTRESS





A 34-year-old woman's charred body was found amidst garbage in Nolambur on Tuesday and police have begun inquiry whether she was murdered since the residents had complained of burning of garbage the previous night.





The deceased was identified Revathi of Maduravoyal and her husband Murugan had lodged a complaint at Maduravoyal police station on Tuesday morning that her wife had been missing.





On Tuesday afternoon, Nolambur police received information about the charred body and rushed to the spot. A bag found in the bushes nearby had the Aadhaar card of Revathi after which Murugan was brought to the spot. Later, it was confirmed that it was his wife Revathi and the body was sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.





Further investigation is on to ascertain whether Revathi was murdered and the reason behind the incident.