Power shutdown from 9 am today

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Wednesday from 9 am to 1 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 1 pm if the work is completed.

Representative Image Chennai : POOMBUHAR: Kambar nagar, GKM colony, Asoka Avenue and Vetri Selvi Anbalagan nagar. RED HILLS: Padiyanallur, PT Moorthynagar, Atanthangal, Part of Solayamman Nagar. PUZHAL: Entire Puzhal, Nagappa Estate, Balaji Nagar, Macro marvel Nagar.

PONNERI DURAINALLUR: Kavarapettai, Panpakkam, Durainallur, Mangalam and surrounding areas. PERAMBUR: KC Garden, Poombugar Nagar, Arjun Vasantham Nagar, SR Koil (south), GKM colony, and surrounding areas. SEMBIUM: VOC st, Devi Nagar, Roja Nagar and surrounding areas.

KK NAGAR: Kamarajar colony, Munusamy salai. Nehru Street, Krishna Nagar and surrounding areas. KOYEMBEDU MARKET: Nerkundram, Krishna area, Amudha Nagar and surrounding areas. THIRUMANGALAM SOUTH: Srinivasa Nagar, Kanaga Sabai colony, Perumal Koil st and surrounding areas.

TONDAIRPET: Napalayam, Velavan and Arul murugan nagar, Thiruvellvoyal , Merattur, Thottakaatu,Ramanathapuram, Shanmugampuram, TKS nagar, MMDA Phase 1,2, Elanthanur,Kalaingar nagar, Pallipuram, Ariyanvoyal, Melur, Pallipuram and surrounding areas. THIRUMULLAIVOYAL: Velanoor village, Sivagarden and surrounding areas. NUNGAMBAKKAM: Lloyds Road 3 & 4 pole.

OMR: Perungudi Industrial estate, Part of OM Road, Semmanchery, Sholinganallur area, Arumugam Avenue, Ezhil MUGA Nagar, Bharath Nagar, Kannagi Nagar and surrounding areas.

GUINDY: Madipakkam, Rajbhavan area, Alandur, Manapakkam, Ramapuram, Adambakkam, TG Nagar and surrounding areas. MANDAVELI: Saradapuram SS-I & II. MYLAPORE: Andreson 3 pole, Jayalakshimi Estate, Thanappa, Theetharappan, Demontee, Appu st, Muthu st and surrounding areas.

PORUR: Madhanandapuram, Part of Porur, Kovoor, Somangalam and surrounding areas. ADYAR: Kaveri st, Ganesh Nagar, ECR part and surrounding areas. AVADI: Kalaigar Nagar, Poompozil Nagar, Mazuthi st, Mittanamallee, Sabi Nagar, ICF colony and surrounding areas