IGCAR scientist goes missing, charred body found near river

Chennai :

P Sathya Sairam of Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh was a category I trainee scientist at the Kalpakkam IGCAR and had gone missing on Sunday morning after he went for cycling.





Police said Sairam used to go cycling everyday at 5 am and would return to his hostel room at 6 am. “On Sunday, Sairam who ventured out for his usual routine did not return. After several hours had passes and there was still no sign of him, his colleagues went in search of Sairam by afternoon but couldn’t spot him anywhere and his mobile phone remained switched off,” a police officer said.





Sairam’s father Pasumarthy Nagaeswaran who rushed to Kalpakkam after receiving news of the disappearance searched for him in and around the IGCAR campus and later filed a missing complaint at the Kalpakkam police station on Monday evening.





Meanwhile, the police were informed that a charred body was found by the Palar River which was later identified to be that of Sairam by his father.





After recovering CCTV footage of the victim purchasing petrol and storing it in a water bottle from a nearby fuel outlet on Sunday evening, police suspect he could have committed suicide. He was again spotted parking his bicycle by the Palar River a little later. Police also said his family had arranged for Sairam to get engaged on June 27. Further investigations are on.