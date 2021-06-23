Dists with high caseload to get vaccines on priority

Chennai :

“The districts which were hit hard during the second wave of the pandemic, including Coimbatore, Chennai, Tirupur, Erode and Salem, are being prioritised for vaccination on a hyper mode to ensure preparedness before the third wave strikes,” said State Immunisation Director Dr K Vinay Kumar. On the other hand, districts like Ariyalur, Ranipet, The Nilgiris and Perambalur have lesser number of eligible adult population, so the targeted population could be vaccinated at a faster pace to ensure 100 per cent coverage, he added.





Noting that 3,96,351 persons were administered vaccine doses on Monday, the highest single-day achievement so far, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said it indicated that the people have overcome vaccine hesitancy. This would help increase the allotment of vaccines in the coming months. In June, Tamil Nadu is scheduled to receive 46 lakh doses, which would go up to 71 lakh doses the next month. Meanwhile, the department is also planning to vaccinate the tribal communities, tea estate workers and those working in tourist spots to boost tourism sector.





About two lakh doses of vaccines are currently available in the State, while 2,21,090 Covaxin doses are scheduled to reach Chennai on Tuesday.