Mucormycosis: Delay in availing treatment ups risk of losing vision

Chennai :

Noting that all infected persons will have to undergo surgical intervention to remove fungus from affected area, experts added that getting this done early would ensure that eyesight or jaws is not affected.





Of the more than 450 patients who underwent surgery at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), Chennai, many have lost jaw and eye sight. “Biopsy requires removal of the infected tissue. That means patients who come in later stage of the infection are likely to lose sight or jaws if the infection spreads,” said Dr E Theranirajan, dean, RGGGH.





About 30-40 per cent of the patients have lost vision or jaws because the infection is in an advanced stage. If the fungus is not detected in the nose, the orbit in the eyes that is responsible for sight will get affected. This forces ophthalmologists to perform surgery in the orbit, explained Dr Triveni, senior consultant ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.





“In the biopsy process, many patients might lose sight. Similarly, jaw is affected in some patients and they might require removal of some portion of the jaw to remove the infected tissues. Even after the surgery, there are chances of infected tissues to be present. So a follow-up antifungal medication is required,” Dr Triveni added.





Dr Mohan Kameshwaran, ENT specialist and member of the mucormycosis taskforce constituted by the State government, said patients were scared of losing eyesight and thus delay going to the hospital. According to him, surgical intervention is needed in the early stage to prevent further spread of the infection. “If the patients visit early, the surgical intervention will only involve removal of infected tissues from the nose and prevent damage to the eyes,” he pointed out.





The mucormycosis taskforce would submit its report in the next few days, added Dr Kameshwaran. There are about 2,500 cases in Tamil Nadu.