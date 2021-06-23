Drunk lawyer argues with cops, video goes viral

Chennai :

The incident happened on Monday night when Flower Bazaar traffic police were involved in vehicle check at Padmanaba point near Kondithope police quarters. When they tried to stop a car, it ran swerved and stopped a few metres away. As the driver, identified as Viswanathan, a lawyer, appeared drunk, officials tried to make him blow into the brethalyser. However, he started arguing with them.





When the patrol police tried to talk to him, Viswanathan argued with them, too. Two videos of the incident went viral on Tuesday. This came just days after the High Court refused anticipatory bail to a woman advocate who was caught on video while abusing police for issuing a chellan to her daughter for lockdown violation.





Meanwhile, Guindy police arrested a drunk man for allegedly trying to attack a traffic police official. Police said M Karthikeyan of Ashok Nagar approached head constable Arunagiri near Olympia Tech Park and started asking for hand sanitiser every few minutes. When the policeman refused, he hurled stones, officials claimed. After he was tested and found drunk, Karthikeyan was arrested and remanded