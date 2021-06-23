Exploiting tech glitch, gang siphons off Rs 48L from ATMs

Chennai :

The police have so far received more than a dozen complaints from the managers of different branches. “The main accused is suspected to be hiding in Haryana. Special teams are tracking his movements,” said a senior officer. Explaining one of their modus operandi, an official said the accused would withdraw cash from the CDM, but would prevent the chest from closing for 20 seconds. “The machine would interpret it as cash not withdrawn and digitally re-deposit the amount into the account,” said the official.

Such cases were reported in Velachery, Taramani, Virugambakkam, Ramapuram and Vadapalani, sources said, adding that Rs 69,000 was withdrawn from the ATM on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai in Vadapalani. CCTV footage retrieved from the kiosks showed that they travelled by car, but were wearing helmets to hide their identity.

On Tuesday, after senior bank officials met him, police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said special teams were formed to nab the suspects. “There is no direct loss to the customers, but the bank has become the victim,” he said. Another official told DT Next that the fraudsters could have used stolen cards. But the original account holders would not get SMS alerting them about the withdrawal as the machine would read such transactions as failed. “It could even be an insider’s job,” he added. Briefing the media along with the Commissioner, Radha Krishnan, general manager, Chennai circle, said that the fraud has been committed in one of the two types of automated cash withdrawal deposit machines that the bank has been using. Steps have been taken to resolve the glitch, he added, while reports said the bank has temporarily disabled the CDMs with the glitch to prevent misuse.