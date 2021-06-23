Centre given time to file details of NPA proceedings

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy heeded to the Union government’s request for more time to obtain details regarding the several bankruptcy proceedings pertaining to defaulting companies and said the matter would be heard on July 20. The petitioner’s counsel Nithyesh Nataraj submitted that promoter and holding companies were setting up subsidiaries with little or negligible net worth to take loans.





Once the default occurs, the promoter and holding companies deny responsibility by taking recourse to much-abused limited liability concept in Company Law. Thus, big business houses were defaulting large sums and NPAs were on the rise, the advocate added.





“While these group companies turn NPA, their associate/ affiliate companies are financially sound and stable. The usual practice is to write off these loans as bad debts, but when public monies are involved, this court should exercise its inherent jurisdiction to ensure that public monies are not written off arbitrarily,” the counsel said.





Pointing out that the issue of corporate houses defaulting repayment to banks has been plaguing the executive and judicial system for a long time, the plea added that the recovery mechanism provided under the SARFAESI Act, 2002, and the Recovery of Debts due to Banks and Financial Institutions Act, 1993, have proved to be extremely ineffective.





It added that the banks and financial institutions find it difficult to proceed against the promoter/ holding companies as the corporate veil could not be lifted and it had to be established through judicial process that the holding/promoter company established the subsidiary as a vehicle to defraud the banks