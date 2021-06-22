IGCAR scientist goes missing in Kalpakkam

Chennai :

The victim P Sathya Sairam of Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh was a category I trainee scientist at the Kalpakkam IGCAR. Sairam came to Kalpakkam township and was staying in the hostel from February 2020. Police said Sairam used to go cycling every day at 5 am and would return to his hostel room at 6 am. On Sunday Sairam who went for his usual cycling did not return. On suspicion, by after noon his colleagues went in search of Sairam but couldn't spot him anywhere and his mobile phone remained switched off. Later they informed his father Pasumarthy Nagaeswaran and after inquiring with his friends and relatives Nageswaran filed a missing complaint at the Kalpakkam police station on Monday evening. The police have registered a case and are searching for the missing scientist.