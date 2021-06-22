Two constables suspended for drunken brawl

Chennai :

The constables Gnanasekaran and Manikandan are said to have joined the department a few years ago. Manikandan has already been transferred from the station once for his connection with history-sheeters and rowdy elements. He recently returned to Teynampet police station and Gnanasekaran too was recently posted in the station, said sources.





The incident happened on Sunday night at Thiru Vi Ka quarters and the victim Pugazhesan (24) of the same locality was an auto driver.





Police said that Pugazhesan was consuming liquor on the road side near the house and the two constables who were passing by and were drunk allegedly developed a quarrel with Pugazhesan and beat him. The victim reportedly suffered injuries and was treated at hospital.





Tension prevailed in the area after the neighbours gathered and argued with the policemen. The residents also walked into the Anna Arivalayam to report about the police behaviour and senior officials rushed to the spot to hold talks with the protesters.





A complaint was received from Pugazhesan's wife Vadivukkarasi and the two con were placed under suspension by senior officials.