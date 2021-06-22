4 teens attempt to rob Triplicane temple, bludgeon guard to death

Chennai :

The incident happened in the wee hours of June 17 (Thursday) at Theerthabalishwarar temple. The police altered the case into murder and secured the suspects after the victim, D Babu (47) of Nadukuppam, died without responding to treatment on Monday.





Earlier, Babu, who was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital by residents near the temple and then transferred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, had told police that he spotted four youngsters breaking the temple hundial around 2 am and confronted them.





However, the youngsters allegedly attacked him with an iron rod with which they tried to break the hundial open.





When Babu collapsed on the floor, the youngsters grabbed his phone and tried to flee. The gang had to abandon the loot as neighbours gathered at the temple upon hearing Babu’s cries for help.





Based on Babu’s inputs, police secured the suspects on Monday and sent them to an observation home. The deceased was working with a private security agency for the last one year and was posted at the temple two months ago. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.