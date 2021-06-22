Corpn arranges special vaccination camps for persons going abroad

A two-wheeler set up to look like coronavirus to raise awareness on the importance of vaccination

Chennai :

According to civic body sources, persons heading to foreign countries could get inoculated at 19 urban community health centres run by the Corporation. “Those coming to the community health centres should bring any one of the proofs like visa, admission letter, job order or others to get the vaccine shot. They should also bring Aadhaar card,” a sanitary inspector said.





This comes at a time when those other than the foreign traveller category are unable to get their shots at the urban community health centres, as the Corporation had stopped administering jabs at these centres a few days ago to avoid overcrowding that impeded other functions of the primary health centres.





Apart from the students who have to undertake foreign travel and those who have to take up jobs in foreign countries, sportspersons and accompanying staff part of India’s contingent attending the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo could also get their vaccine shots at the community health centres in the city.





After stopping vaccination at PHCs, the civic body opened 65 mass vaccination centres across the city that are open to everyone. On Monday, each of these 65 centres were given 500 doses of Covishield, whereas community health centres were given 200 doses each.





More than 23.30 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the city so far, including 8,290 doses on Sunday. The Corporation is also conducting mobile vaccination camps in slum areas.