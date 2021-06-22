Heat spikes in city, may bring in rain

Chennai :

“Chennai has been getting breeze from west, which leads to rise in maximum temperature to 39 degrees Celsius. The temperature might come down only when the sea breeze pattern changes. Though the day is hot, the city will experience light to moderate rain for the next two days. Meanwhile, a thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places over The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Madurai and Delta districts for the next 48 hours,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.





He added that light to moderate rain with thunderstorm may occur at Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, and also at Western Ghats districts for the next two days.





The maximum temperatures in the city increased on Monday, with the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recording 38.6 degree Celsius and 39.1 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 29.4 degree Celsius and 28.7 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.