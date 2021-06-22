Bus, Metro services resume in Chennai, adjoining districts

MTC operated 1,792 buses out of its available fleet of 2,800 on Monday

Chennai :

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation operated 1,792 buses out of its available fleet of 2,800 buses, while the Metro Rail operated with a frequency of 5 minutes during the peak hour and 10 minutes during other times. However, passenger patronage was less in both modes of public transport, as Monday was the first day of service resumption.





Transport minister RS Rajakannappan, who inspected the bus operations at Koyambedu bus terminus, said out of 1,792 buses, 925 were ordinary buses on which women, transpersons and differently abled persons could travel for free.





Besides, 807 deluxe buses, 30 express buses and 30 small buses were operated in the city. He added that Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Villupuram), which operates mofussil buses in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts, deployed 750 buses on Monday.





He also announced that the validity of Rs 1,000 bus passes purchased by the passengers in May would be extended till July 15.





Transperson and differently abled passengers would be issued free tickets from Wednesday to calculate the number of passengers availing the free services. “They should show valid identity cards to get the free tickets from the conductor,” he said.





To a question on the loss the transport corporation would suffer by offering free ride for women passengers, the Minister said the State government has already announced that the corporations would be provided Rs 1,200 crore as compensation.





On increasing ticket fares in the wake of the diesel price hike, he said there was no rise in fares as of now. “Let us see after COVID,” he said.