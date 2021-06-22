16 idols discovered at Kanchi temple

Chennai :

Among the 16 idols are that of Lord Ganesha, Lakshmi and nine Nayanmars, which were found by the temple authorities during an inspection recently. The make and age of the idols are yet to be studied only after which it will be known whether the idols really belong to the temple or were purposefully placed in the chamber since there is an account for the idols.





Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department executive officer Thyagarajan told media persons that the idols could not be studied properly to ascertain their value due to the prevailing lockdown.





One of the Pancha Bootha Sthalas, Ekambaranathar temple is a Saivite temple sprawling across 40 acres and is said to be constructed in 600 AD.