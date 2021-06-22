Biz couple dupes construction firm of Rs 18.5 cr, held

Chennai :

The accused PK Ramesh, his wife Maria Ramesh and their son Praveen Ramesh of Call Express Constructions Pvt Ltd were booked under Sections 420, 465, 468, 409, 34 and 109 of IPC based on a complaint by Sreedhar Narayanan of Annai Builders Real Estate Ltd and the couple were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday. Praveen is said to be settled in Australia.





Police said the couple approached the victim in 2018 in the guise of offering a joint venture to build a residential complex in their six-acre land in Perumabakkam to share the profit on agreed terms. However, after receiving the sum, the couple allegedly started avoiding the victim. After an inquiry revealed that the couple has cheated someone else like this, a complaint was lodged at the city police commissionerate. Ramesh and his wife Maria were picked up from their house on Saturday.