AC mechanic drives away customer’s Audi, 4 nabbed

Chennai :

The car owner Ravichandran (49), a realtor, had moved to the new house at Mahindra Central in Nayapakkam village near Sriperumpudur two months ago from Ashok Nagar in the city. On Sunday morning, Ravichandran was shocked to find his Rs 90 lakh worth car and a few electrical and electronic gadgets missing from the house and complained to Sriperumpudur police station.





Since the car has a tracking system with which its present location





can be seen on the mobile phone itself, it became easier for police to trace the car to Vembakkam village in Tiruvannamalai.





A team rushed to the village and seized the car by Sunday evening. Vijayachandran was picked up and based on his inputs, his accomplices Lokesh, Prakash and Praveen Kumar were also secured.





Investigation revealed that Vijayachandran, who had to visit the house a couple of times for servicing work, hatched a plan to burgle the house and reached there around 2 am on Sunday with friends and a few machetes. However, to their disappointment, the gang found dogs in two rooms.





Later, they reached the hall and stole a laptop, a home theatre and a digital camera. They happened to see the car keys in the hall and drove it away keeping other valuables in it. They were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.