This series explains the rituals behind Tamil weddings

Chennai :

Anita Rogers, a senior guide at GetSetUp will be hosting a series called Kalyanam, Kacheri and Kanjeevaram that explains various aspects of a Tamil Hindu wedding. The two-part series will be held on June 24 and 30. “The main objective of the series is for non-Tamils and even Tamils (who don’t know much about Hindu weddings) to learn about Tamil wedding rituals, traditions, and culture. This is also an opportunity to showcase how rich our South Indian tradition is. Participants will get to relive an entire South Indian wedding through a virtual experience. We have divided the virtual series into two parts - the first will be the Tamil Hindu engagement that’s held on June 24 and on June 30, we will showcase the Tamil wedding. Because of the current situation, many seniors miss attending weddings – this virtual experience is for them,” Anita Rogers tells DT Next. GetSetUp is a peer-to-peer learning community that enables older adults to serve as the surprising superheroes of today’s economy.









From a previous wear a saree to class event.





Anita explains how the two-day series will be curated. “On June 24, we will be showcasing the Tamil engagement – a member named Bhavani will explain the concept of seer varisai (the gift set kept in marriages) to her friend Nutan who is from New Delhi. This will give participants an idea of what seer varisai is about. We will be showing nadhaswaram music which is a traditional instrument played at weddings followed by Carnatic vocals. There will also be Bharatanatyam and semi-classical performances. On June 30, the wedding day, we will be showing the entire Tamil wedding – how people are welcomed to the venue, music, dance, various wedding rituals like kashi yatra, oonjal, etc, and ilai saapadu (kalyana saapadu),” she adds.





Anita says that this virtual wedding series will give the public an idea of what a Tamil wedding is. “We have requested the participants to dress up like they are going for a wedding. Though we are looking at 55+ category, anyone can be part of this lovely series,” she sums up.