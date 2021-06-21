MTC resumes bus services in Chennai, occupancy low

Chennai :

The state government has allowed non-airconditioned buses with 50 per cent occupancy in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpettu and Tiruvallur districts from Monday onwards.

After inspecting the central bus depot at Pallavan Salai, Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan told reporters, "MTC has started operating 50 per cent of its total of 1,792 buses, while the Villupuram State Transport Corporation would be operating 750 buses in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpetu districts, where MTC is not allowed to operate."

The minister said the MTC is operating 925 ordinary buses which transport women and transgenders free of cost, while 807 deluxe buses, 30 express and 30 small buses are also in service.

MTC officials said that though bus services have resumed in all the routes of Chennai, the bus shelters are not at all crowded with very few people boarding the buses on Monday.

A senior MTC official told IANS, "During the lockdown, MTC vaccinated more than 85 per cent of its crew which is helping now that the services have resumed."