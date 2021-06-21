'Stop playing PUBG, focus on studies': Chennai police add a 'Peppa Pig' spin to PUBG Madan's YouTube bio

Chennai :

Following his arrest and the reports, YouTube blocked his account, while the police changed the vlogger 'PUBG' Madhan's YouTube bio to – “Stop playing PUBG & Concentrate on school Subjects — Study well”.





Madan had also posted a link to his Instagram page on his YouTube account bio, the police made changes to that as well. They replaced the the link to his account to that of popular kid's cartoon character 'Peppa Pig'.





Madan, a PUBG player-turned YouTuber was arrested by the cyber sleuths from Chennai city Central crime branch on Friday for allegedly making obscene comments against women during the live streaming of his games on the social media platform. His wife was arrested on Wednesday.





The CCB had registered a case earlier this week under IT Act 67, 67a, IPC sections 294 b (use of obscene language in public place, 509 (intend to insult modesty of women) and the indecent representation of women (prohibition) act and had been hunting Madan, who had been dodging investigators by camouflaging his IP address by using virtual private network.