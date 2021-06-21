Active cases in Chennai zones dip below 1 pc, test positivity rate at 2 pc

Chennai :

According to the data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the city had only 2,262 active cases on Sunday morning, which is less than 1 per cent of the total cases reported.





None of the zones had more than 250 active cases. Adyar had 224 active cases, which is the highest among the zones. All extended zones — Tiruvottiyur (57), Manali (50), Madhavaram (78), Alandur (74), Perungudi (81) and Sholinganallur (62) — had less than 100 cases.





Despite having only 50 cases, Manali has the highest percentage of active cases with 0.64 per cent. As on Sunday morning, the zone reported 7,879 cases of which 76 patients died. Adyar has 0.50 per cent active cases.





As the second wave in Chennai is coming to an end, 8,032 persons have died due to the virus since the outbreak. Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam reported more than 900 deaths with 934, 918 and 919 deaths respectively.





Also, the overall average growth rate of new cases for the last seven days till Sunday was at -9.7 per cent. All the zones registered a negative positive growth rate.





Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Royapuram have the lowest growth rate with -12.2 per cent and -11.5 per cent, suggesting the decline of new cases in the densely populated zones. On the other hand, Ambattur and Manali have the highest growth rate with -7.1 per cent and -7.2 per cent.





In the week that ended on June 1, the city had an average growth rate at -8.2 per cent, with Ambattur reporting the lowest growth rate at -13.8 per cent.





On Saturday, the city reported 468 positive cases among 28,560 samples, which is 1.64 per cent test positivity rate.





State’s TPR drops below 5%





The test positivity rate in Tamil Nadu dropped to 4.6 per cent, the lowest since the second wave of the pandemic triggered an alarming rise in cases in the last few months. The number of new COVID cases went down to 7,817 on Sunday, taking the total number to 24,22,497 cases.





After fresh cases in Coimbatore went down to 904, all districts in the State have less than 1,000 cases. In its neighbourhood, Erode added 870, Salem 517 and Tirupur 477. Chennai’s 455 cases has pushed it down to fifth in the list of districts with most new cases.





After 17,043 recoveries recorded on Sunday, the active cases in the State now stand at 69,372. Coimbatore has the highest, 10,802, while it is only 1,316 in Chennai. So far, 23,21,928 persons have recovered from the infection.





The State notified 182 deaths, including 28 who had no comorbidities. On Sunday, Salem recorded 21 deaths, followed by Coimbatore (17) and Erode (15). The toll has gone up to 31,197.







