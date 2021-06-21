Corporation to launch mass cleaning of streets

Chennai :

In a press release, the Corporation said the mass cleaning drive would be held between June 21 and June 26. “During the drive, 4,500 tonnes of construction waste and 1,000 tonnes of garbage will be removed. As many as 614 spots have been identified to conduct the mass cleaning drive,” the release added.





Senior engineers of the civic body have been appointed as the monitoring officers and they have been asked to send the daily report to Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Commissioner of Chennai Corporation. In May, the civic body conducted the first mass cleaning drive and removed 3,260 tonnes of garbage and 10,085 tonnes of construction waste from roads and public places.





Metro Water to start monsoon preparedness





Meanwhile, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) has announced that a mass desilting of underground sewage lines would be carried out in the city as a part of monsoon preparedness. According to a Metro Water statement, the works would be conducted in 801 streets between June 26 and June 30. Residents have been asked to intimate the Metrowater about the sewage leakages.